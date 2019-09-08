New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has called off peace negotiations ith Afghanistan’s Taliban leaders after the insurgent group admitted that it was behind an attack in Kabul that killed an American soldier and 11 other people.

“Unbeknownst to almost everyone, the major Taliban leaders and, separately, the President of Afghanistan, were going to secretly meet with me at Camp David on Sunday. They were coming to the United States tonight. Unfortunately, in order to build false leverage, they admitted to an attack in Kabul that killed one of our great-great soldiers, and 11 other people. I immediately canceled the meeting and called off peace negotiations,” the US president said in a tweet.

Furthermore, he asked, “What kind of people would kill so many in order to seemingly strengthen their bargaining position? They didn’t, they only made it worse! If they cannot agree to a ceasefire during these very important peace talks, and would even kill 12 innocent people, then they probably don’t have the power to negotiate a meaningful agreement anyway. How many more decades are they willing to fight?”

….only made it worse! If they cannot agree to a ceasefire during these very important peace talks, and would even kill 12 innocent people, then they probably don’t have the power to negotiate a meaningful agreement anyway. How many more decades are they willing to fight? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2019

Earlier on Thursday, a Kabul car bomb, claimed by the Taliban killed 12 people including a US soldier.

A Romanian soldier serving with the Nato-led mission in the country was also killed.

The bombing took place in a high-security zone that houses several government offices, including the headquarters of Afghanistan’s primary intelligence agency – the National Directorate of Security (NDS).