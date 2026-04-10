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They have no cards other than controlling Hormuz: Trumps latest banter at Iran amid tensions

‘They have no cards’ other than controlling Hormuz: Trump’s latest banter at Iran amid tensions

US President Donald Trump mentioned that Iran has no cards other than showing control over the Strait of Hormuz. Scroll down to read details.

'They have no cards' other than controlling Hormuz: Trump's latest banter at Iran amid tensions

Iran-US Ceasefire: When the United States and Iran agreed on a temporary ceasefire deal for two weeks, the tensions in West Asia have still not stopped completely. Now, President Donald Trump’s has come up with the latest banter on Iran. It further ends with a warning for the Islamic Republic, stating that the only reason for Iran to be alive is “to negotiate”.

Trump’s warning to Iran

“The Iranians don’t seem to realize they have no cards, other than a short term extortion of the World by using International Waterways. The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate!” said President Trump on Truth Social.

According to Donald Trump, Iran has no cards other than controlling the Strait of Hormuz, which is an integral global sea route. He added that the only reason for them to stay alive is by negotiating.

Top Iranian leaders who died in conflict

Many Iranian leaders have been killed in attacks and strikes by the US, which include the supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, security chief Ali Larijani, defence minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, IRGC chief Mohammad Pakpour, supreme leader’s advisor Ali Samkhani, and Chief of staff Abdol Rahim Mousavi, and the spokesperson of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini.

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West Asia tensions

The tensions in West Asia began to escalate after the joint strikes conducted by the US and Israel, in which they targeted Iran. The attack led to the death of the Islamic Republic’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Later, his son Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed the new supreme leader.

Iran-US Ceasefire

The ceasefire between the two countries happened hours before Trump’s deadline of reopening Hormuz was about to end. Later, Mojtaba Khamenei said, “This is not the end of the war but all military branches should follow the Supreme Leader’s order and cease their fire,” in a statement read on the state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

Strait of Hormuz tensions

After the ceasefire, Israel attacked Lebanon, which led to the deaths of more than 250 individuals. Later, Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz again, as per reports.

“The repeated aggression by the Zionist entity against Lebanon is a flagrant violation of the initial ceasefire agreement and a dangerous indicator of deceit and lack of commitment to potential accords. The continuation of these aggressions will render negotiations meaningless; our hands will remain on the trigger, and Iran will never abandon its Lebanese brothers and sisters,” wrote the Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, showing Iran’s support for Lebanon.

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