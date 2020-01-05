New Delhi: As US President Donald Trump threatened to hit multiple targets inside Tehran, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Army chief of Iran asserted that the United States lacked the ‘courage’ to initiate a conflict. Speaking to news agency IRNA, Mousavi said,”I doubt they have the courage to initiate a conflict (in which the Americans threatened to strike 52 targets).”

Yesterday, President Trump had said that he has identified 52 Iranian targets and will respond “very fast and very hard” to any reprisal from Tehran for the death of Iranian commander Qassen Soleimani. “Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites… some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD,” Trump had tweeted on Saturday.

“The USA wants no more threats!” added the President, who said the number corresponds to the 52 US diplomats and citizens taken hostage in the storming of the US embassy in Tehran in 1979, after which diplomatic relations between the countries were severed.

Earlier in the day, President Trump had also warned Iran of severe consequences if Americans are attacked. He had also defended Friday’s US drone strike which killed Iranian general in Iraq. “They attacked us and we hit back. If they attack again, which I would strongly advise them not to do, we will hit them harder than they have ever been hit before,” the President stated.

Meanwhile, yesterday, in what could be seen as retaliation from Iran after its army general was was killed in the US airstrike near Baghdad airport, two mortar rounds hit the Green Zone area near the US embassy. Simultaneously, two rockets also slammed into the Al-Balad airbase where American troops are deployed. The Iraqi military had confirmed the missile attacks in Baghdad and on al-Balad and said there were no casualties. The US military also said no coalition troops were injured.