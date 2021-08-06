New Delhi: President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci has warned that ‘things are going to get worse’ as more contagious Delta variant of the novel coronavirus is spreading across the United States. “The country (US) could be “in trouble” if a new variant overtakes delta, which already has a viral load 1,000 times higher than the original Covid strain”, Fauci said in an interview with McClatchy. Also Read - Karnataka School Reopening Update: CM Basavaraj Bommai Likely To Take Final Decision Today

He asserted that the solution to this is, get vaccinated. The latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed a 64.1 per cent increase in Covid-19 cases in the country over the week ended July 30 compared with the previous week, or an average of 66,606 cases a day.

The Biden administration has termed the rise in cases as a "pandemic of the unvaccinated," as the majority of people admitted in the hospital with COVID-19 are yet to be inoculated.

“We’re now dealing with, really, a different virus,” Fauci said. Furthermore, the president’s medical adviser predicted that if the delta variant continues to spread, new case totals could eventually reach somewhere between 100,000 and 200,000 infections per day.

Fauci also expressed concern over the high number of unvaccinated people, saying that it ‘could lead to a stronger variant emerging that could combat the vaccines that have been given out’. “If we don’t crush the outbreak to the point of getting the overwhelming proportion of the population vaccinated, then what will happen is the virus will continue to smolder through the fall into the winter, giving it ample chance to get a variant,” the top infectious disease expert added.

Fauci, however, seems hopeful that full approval of Pfizer and Moderna’s two-dose vaccines by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), expected in a matter of weeks, will lead to a “bump” in vaccination rates.