Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that if a third World War were to take place, it would involve nuclear weapons and be destructive, the RIA news agency reported. Lavrov further added that Russia, which launched what it calls a special military operation against Ukraine last week, would face a “real danger” if Kyiv acquired nuclear weapons.Also Read - Explained: Why India Is Trying To Balance Its Ties With Russia

Earlier, a Kremlin spokesman had said a Russian delegation will be ready on Wednesday evening to resume talks with Ukrainian officials about the war in Ukraine. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday that “in the second half of the day, closer to evening, our delegation will be in place to await Ukrainian negotiators.” Also Read - Operation Ganga: Special Flight Carrying 218 Indian Nationals from Bucharest Lands in Delhi

He did not indicate where the talks could take place. There was no immediate word from Ukrainian authorities about their plans. The first round of talks on resolving the Russia-Ukraine war were held near the Belarus-Ukraine border last Sunday. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Clarifies Concerned Fans on His ‘Heart Pumping’ Tweet

They produced no breakthrough, though the two sides agreed to meet again. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of trying to force him into concessions by continuing to press its invasion.