This Asian country to restrict six Chinese apps over security concerns

This Asian country to BLOCK six Chinese apps over security concerns

Campus internet networks is going to block access to six Chinese apps identified as security threats by the Ministry of Digital Affairs.

Taiwan To Block Main Chinese Apps: Taiwan’s Ministry of Education stated that campus internet networks are going to ban as many as six Chinese applications classified as security threats by the Ministry of Digital Affairs, the Taipei Times reported. The Digital Ministry issued a notification in December 2025 saying that the Chinese apps pose information security risks and requested citizens to safeguard their digital security. The Education Ministry of the Asian country also highlighted that the Chinese app TikTok has been fined by many countries over harmful content.

Taiwan To Restrict Six Chinese Apps

The Education Ministry is going to block the access of the Chinese apps on the campus network and also the installation of these apps on official devices. the campus networks include – TANet and iTaiwan hotspots. Notably, TANet provides free broadband to students and teachers.

According to authorities, the move will block access to Rednote, Weibo, WeChat, Douyin – the mainland version of TikTok – and the cloud service app Baidu Netdisk on academic networks and school Wi-Fi.

The Ministry of Digital Affairs operates over 9,000 hotspots across Taiwan.

Taiwan To Restrict Six Chinese Apps: Education Ministry Tightens Campus Network Security Under Cyber Laws

The move is part of the Ministry of Education’s efforts to secure campus networks under the Cyber Security Management Act and the Child and Juvenile Welfare and Rights Protection Act, Deputy Minister of Education Chu Chun-chang said. He added that the ministry has regularly safeguarded campus networks against inappropriate content since 2014. The ministry said schools should avoid using high-risk applications in teaching activities to ensure that all educational materials are suitable, as cited by the Taipei Times report.

The ministry also pointed to two databases available on its media and literary education website for classroom use, one focusing on Xiaohongshu and another on short-form content.

Taiwan To Restrict Six Chinese Apps: Education Ministry Stresses Balanced Online And Offline Life For Youth

According to Chu, it is very crucial to monitor and understand young people’s mental health and to guide them in maintaining a healthy balance between the online and the real worlds

He stated that the Education Ministry would continue to work with schools and parents of students in order to build a better learning environment for students.

(with ANI inputs)

