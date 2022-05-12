Beijing, China: Researchers at Shanghai’s Fudan University have predicted that China may record 16 lakh COVID fatalities if the country ditches its prolonged ‘zero Covid policy’. Published in the journal Nature Medicine, the peer-reviewed study found that the level of immunity induced by the March 2022 vaccination campaign would be insufficient to prevent an Omicron wave that would result in exceeding critical care capacity with a projected intensive care unit peak demand of 15.6 times the existing capacityAlso Read - 5 Reasons Why it is Necessary to Get Your Child Vaccinated Against Covid-19

Furthermore, the study predicted that the Omicron variant could lead to 112.2 million symptomatic cases, 5.1 million hospital admissions, and 1.6 million deaths if the government lifts the restrictions. Most of the cases would be reported between May and July, the study further added. Also Read - 9-Month Waiting Period For Booster Dose Relaxed For People Travelling Abroad. Deets Inside

However it also said that with access to vaccines and antivirals and “maintaining implementation of non-pharmaceutical interventions”, authorities could prevent the health system being overwhelmed. It suggested these factors could be more of a focus in future policies. Also Read - Ahmedabad's Zydus School For Excellence Shut After Students Test Positive For COVID-19

Meanwhile, the ongoing severe lockdown restrictions in China’s Shanghai to contain the spread of COVID-19 has drastically affected the day-to-day lives of the people due to food shortage.

Further, in a major escalation of COVID-19 restrictions amid a surge in Omicron variant cases, Beijing has banned all restaurant dining, shut down universal studios and ordered residents to provide proof of a negative Covid test to enter public venues.

According to reports, Shanghai residents have also been falling sick after consuming some of the food supplies because of the distribution of stale food by the authorities amid the city’s COVID-19 lockdown.

The city’s poor handling of the country’s worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years has raised public distrust in the authorities and anger at the government.