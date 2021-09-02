Riyadh: Saudi Arabia is among few countries which has imposed strict vaccine rules. Notably, in Saudi, refusal to vaccinattion can block shoppers from grocery stores, prevent 12-year-olds from attending school, stop citizens from traveling abroad and cost workers their jobs in every sector.Also Read - Closely Monitoring Vaccine Resistance In New COVID Variant 'Mu', Says WHO

At this crucial time of COVID pandemic, the officials in Saudi are counting on a strategy that makes vaccination all but mandatory to keep their economy open. That has made the nation of 35 million a test case in what happens when people who are reluctant to get inoculated are pushed into a corner. Due to the highly contagious new variants of coronavirus such as Delta, many countries have been back into lockdowns.

The new policy has been effectively working as the vaccine tally against the COVID-19 disease has seen an accelerated jump. New cases of COVID-19 have seen a dip. The Google mobility data shows workplace visits are down just 6% compared to a pre-pandemic baseline, versus 50% in Greater London. But Saudi Arabia's experience also shows the limits of policies that exclude the unvaccinated from offices, schools, and most public places; even in an absolute monarchy that criminalizes dissent, implementation hasn't been easy.

In the recent past, the concept of mandatory vaccination has become a heated topic globally as Covid-19 cases surge anew, sparking legal debates and protests as employers and governments tighten requirements.

As per a report by Bloomberg, France has instituted a vaccine pass that’s now required to access a slew of public venues, while New York City has introduced mandatory immunization for teachers and civil servants and anyone eating indoors at a restaurant or visiting a gym or entertainment venue. Indonesia has threatened to impose fines on those resisting vaccination.

