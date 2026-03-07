Home

This country is providing Iran with precise information, real-time data, and hi-tech images of US military bases and assets

Experts believe that the accuracy of recent Iranian attacks on US bases may be the result of the intelligence provided by this country.

New Delhi: Russia is assisting Iran in the ongoing war with the US and Israel. A report in The Washington Post claims that Russia is providing Iran with information on US military bases. The Washington Post, quoting three officials, reported that Russia is providing Iran with intelligence to help target US military forces in the Middle East. This includes the precise locations of US warships and aircraft. However, the officials were not named in the report.

The report states that the officials provided this information on condition of anonymity. The officials said that Moscow has been sharing the location of US military assets with Iran since the war began last Saturday, 28 February. This assistance indicates for the first time that another major nuclear-armed rival of the US has indirectly become involved in the conflict.

Russia providing real-time data to Iran

According to officials, Russia is providing real-time data to Iran using its high-tech satellites. Since Iran’s own surveillance capabilities have been weakened by US and Israeli attacks over the past week, this assistance from Russia has become crucial for Iran.

6 US soldiers killed in Iranian drone attack

Experts believe that the accuracy of recent Iranian attacks on US bases, such as the drone attack on a US military facility in Kuwait that killed six American soldiers, may be the result of Russian intelligence.

Experts say this is a major shift from Russia’s previous stance. Previously, Russia was believed to stay out of the conflict and limit itself to diplomatic condemnation. But now it is acting as a “behind-the-scenes partner.”

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly did not comment directly on Russian assistance, but said that the Iranian regime is being thoroughly crushed and its military capabilities are diminishing daily.

The China factor

The report also noted that China is currently staying out of this military conflict, although the US has indications that Beijing may provide financial assistance or supply missile components to Iran in the future. This development is giving a global dimension to the growing tensions in the Middle East, where the US and Israel are on one side, and Iran is reportedly receiving covert support from major countries like Russia and China.

