This Country offers Superjet-100 and Il-114-300 aircraft to India, with Indian Tricolour livery; will the Modi Government consider the proposal?

In a fresh sign of strong India-Russia ties, Moscow has offered India its Superjet-100-class regional jet and the Il-114-300 passenger aircraft, both developed using indigenous technology. As a symbolic gesture, Russia has also painted a replica of the Indian tricolour on the Il-114-300 aircraft.

Both the Superjet and Il-114-300 may be able to help strengthen the Indian aviation industry, especially since most of the current Indian aviation fleets have Western manufacturing origins. Finalizing a passenger aircraft agreement between India and Russia will greatly improve relations between the two countries.

What makes the Superjet-100 and Il-114-300 attractive for India’s aviation sector?

According to a Sputnik report, Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade released a video showing the interior of the Superjet-100 aircraft equipped with the PD-8 engine from United Engine Corporation (ODK). The aircraft features a special livery in the colours of the Indian national flag and is soon to be on display in the static exhibit at Wings India 2026.

In addition to this, Rostec announced that the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) will be displaying its newest regional aircraft (Il-114-300) at the exhibition. Both aircraft will be displayed with Russian-manufactured passenger cabins.

Russia to debut Il-114-300 & Superjet at Wings India 2026 from Jan 28–31: Rostech Both jets feature Russian-made engines & interiors, with the Superjet cabin revealed to the public for the first time, Ministry of Industry and Trade said. @minpromtorg_rus pic.twitter.com/CiCIP2k9zl — Sputnik India (@Sputnik_India) January 19, 2026

How could this deal impact India–Russia strategic relations?

The recently released video highlights the sleek and comfortable interiors of the Superjet, which have not been seen before. The Superjet and Il-114-300, which were both featured in the video, use 100 percent Russian made engines. The Il-114-300 uses the TV7-117ST-01 turboprop engine, and the Superjet-100 uses the more advanced PD-8 engines. During the event, the Il-114-300 will participate in the flying demonstration and the Superjet-100 will be exhibited in a static display, painted in the patriotic Indian tri-colour colour scheme.

“India is one of Russia’s strategic partners. Rostec has long developed close technological cooperation with Indian colleagues, including under the Make in India initiative. While our military aircraft are traditionally in demand, there is great potential in civil aviation as well. India’s UDAN program (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik – ‘Let the common citizen fly’) aims to make air travel more accessible and expand regional airports. This creates strong prospects for the commercial success of the SJ-100 and Il-114-300 in the Indian market,” Rostec was quoted as saying by Sputnik.

The Wings India 2026 international air show will be held in Hyderabad from January 28 to 31. According to the Sputnik India report, the SJ-100 is a short-range, narrow-body jetliner that was developed as part of a comprehensive import substitution program to replace imports of all foreign systems and components on board the Superjet family of jets. The first flight of the aircraft (with Russian-supplied PD-8 engines) was completed on March 17 in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, marking the start of in-flight engine testing.

