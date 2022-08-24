New Delhi: Even as countries worldwide have reduced working hours, Chile is also looking to change jobs’ time-clock rules. The Chilean government said it is pushing efforts for a bill to be passed to reduce working hours in the country. The new bill will allow employees to work for 8-hours per day in Chile, that is, it aims to reduce present working time in the country from 45 hours to 40 hours. Till now, employees in Chile on average work for 9-hours per day.Also Read - Australian Unemployment Falls But Working Hours Reduced Due To Covid, Influenza

“These improvements are essential to bringing us closer to a new Chile, one that is fairer,” Chilean President Gabriel Boric said. As per the report, Boric said he expected the bill would soon be passed in both legislative houses.

Earlier, a bill introduced in the US’ California legislature earlier this year proposed a regular pay rate for 32 hours of work per week, with overtime kicking in after that. The measure stalled in committee for a lack of broad support but could resurface in 2023.

Meanwhile, 4 Day Week Global, a nonprofit foundation associated with Oxford University, is piloting a six-month trial of a four-day workweek “with no loss of pay for employees.” More than three dozen companies in the U.S. and Canada are participating in the experiment, with a total of 150 organizations and 7,000 employees involved worldwide.