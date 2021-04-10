New Delhi: In a step that would put many democracies to shame, for not treating their leaders like common people, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg has been fined for organising a family birthday dinner in the middle of a pandemic, reported news agencies. Solberg received a hefty fine on Friday for breaking the country’s COVID-19 curbs, police said. It was concluded that the dinner organised in part by Solberg had exceeded the number of guests allowed at private functions. Also Read - Mumbai: FIR Lodged Against Three Marriage Halls For Violating COVID-19 Rules

For the infraction, the head of government was fined 20,000 Norwegian kroner (about $2,300, 2,000 euros). “Even if the law is equal for everyone, everyone is not equal,” Commissioner Ole Saeverud told a press conference. “Solberg is the country’s foremost elected official and has, on a number of occasions, been the leading figure in the government’s decisions on measures to counter the pandemics,” Saeverud added. “It is therefore considered justified to give a sanction to maintain public confidence in the health rules,” he argued. Also Read - India Slips 2 Positions to 53rd Spot in EIU's Democracy Index, Classified as 'Flawed Democracy'

Public broadcaster NRK revealed in mid-March that Solberg celebrated her 60th birthday with her family at a ski resort under conditions that seemed to violate health guidelines. On 25 February, 13 members of her family had dined at a restaurant in the town of Geilo, although rules limited the number of participants in a private event in a public space to 10. Also Read - Norway Stockpiles Vaccines For Emergency Use, Will Wait For Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccines By Feb

Solberg herself had not attended the dinner as she needed to go to the hospital to deal with eye issues, but police still held her responsible for organising the event. After the event came to light, Solberg made a public apology and said she was prepared to pay potential fines. On Friday, the prime minister reiterated her apology and said she wouldn’t appeal the decision. “We should not have broken the rules and I want to apologise again,” she told broadcaster TV2.

The affair, which has made the rounds on social networks, has tarnished the image of the leader — who has generally been praised for the government’s handling of the health crisis — ahead of the parliamentary elections on 13 September. Commenting for news website ABC Nyheter, journalist David Stenerud called it “a good day for Norwegian rule of law”.

(With inputs from agencies)