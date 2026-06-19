This govt reduces prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 74 and Rs 67, respectively, after US and Iran reach peace deal

Following this cut, the price of petrol will become Rs 299.78, and the price of high-speed diesel will become Rs 311.78.

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New Delhi: Crude oil prices have dropped significantly following the peace agreement between the US and Iran. Amidst this decline, there are expectations that petrol and diesel prices in India will also be reduced in the near future. Meanwhile, the Pakistan government has announced a major cut in petrol and diesel prices.

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Reduction Of Rs 74 In Petrol Prices

On Friday, the Pakistan government announced a reduction of Rs 74 in petrol prices and Rs 67 in high-speed diesel (HSD) prices. Following this cut, the price of petrol will become Rs 299.78, and the price of high-speed diesel will become Rs 311.78. Currently, these prices stand at Rs 373.78 and Rs 378.78 per litre, respectively. It is worth noting that petrol is primarily used in private transport, small vehicles, rickshaws, and two-wheelers; changes in its price impact the middle and lower-middle classes. Similarly, changes in diesel prices also affect the general public, as it is mainly used in the heavy transport sector, industrial plants, and large generators.

PM Shehbaz Sharif Thanks The Public

In a statement issued by his office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the government is passing on the benefits of the improving regional economic situation and falling oil prices to the people. The Prime Minister’s statement read, “Petrol prices are being reduced by Rs 74 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 67 per litre. We fully understand the hardships faced by the people. You have shown extraordinary patience and courage during these difficult times.” He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the public for supporting the government during this challenging period.

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Decisions Taken Every Friday

It is worth noting that global tensions have eased following the US-Iran peace agreement and the resumption of energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. When the energy crisis arising from the US-Iran conflict—triggered by the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz—impacted global markets, the Pakistan government began revising petroleum prices every Friday night.