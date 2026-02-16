Home

This Hindu MP might be given important portfolio in Bangladesh govt by Tarique Rahman; had served as minister in early 90s

New Delhi: After securing a landslide victory in the elections, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is preparing to form a new government. The government has issued an official gazette notification of the elected MPs. Two Hindu MPs have also been elected from the party. Of these, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, who won the Dhaka-3 seat, may be included in the new cabinet. Roy is considered an influential BNP leader. He served as a Minister of State in Khaleda Zia’s BNP government nearly 30 years ago (1991-1996).

Tarique Rahman will be the PM

According to Bangladeshi media, Tarique Rahman may retain the post of Prime Minister, the Ministry of Defense, and five other ministries. According to Article 148 of the Constitution, elected representatives must be sworn in within three days of the official results.

Elected members of the 13th parliamentary election will be sworn in on Tuesday, February 17, with the cabinet taking oath later that day. This information was given by Election Commission Secretary Akhtar Ahmed at a press briefing on Saturday, February 14.

Gayeshwar Chandra Roy is very close to Zia family

Gayeshwar Chandra Roy is considered one of the most prominent figures of the minority Hindu community in Bangladeshi politics. He was born on November 1, 1951, in Keraniganj, Dhaka district, to a Bengali Hindu family. He has been associated with the BNP since 1978 and is currently a member of the party’s Standing Committee, the BNP’s highest policy-making body. He played a key role as a Minister of State in Khaleda Zia’s government in the 1990s, where he held the portfolios of Environment, Forests, Fisheries, and Animal Husbandry.

In the recent 13th parliamentary election held on February 12, 2026, he won a landslide victory from the Dhaka-3 constituency on a BNP ticket, defeating Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Mohammad Shahinur Islam by nearly 17,000 votes.

He calls himself a son of the soil and emphasizes that Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh are not separate entities, but rather that all citizens have equal rights. He has deep ties to the Zia family and is likely to play a key role in the new government.

Four minority MPs elected in Bangladesh

Four minority community candidates were elected to parliament in Bangladesh’s general election. Two of them are Hindus, while the other two are Buddhists.

Among Hindu leaders, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and his brother-in-law, Nitai Roy Chowdhury, won on BNP tickets and reached Parliament. Nitai Roy Chowdhury is one of the BNP’s key vice presidents and is considered a senior strategic advisor to the top leadership. Both defeated candidates are from the Jamaat-e-Islami.

The third minority candidate who won is Saching Pru. Saching is a senior BNP leader and a Buddhist. He was elected as an MP from the southeastern hill district of Bandarban, representing the Marma ethnic community. The fourth minority candidate to win was Dipen Dewan, who belongs to the Buddhist-majority Chakma ethnic minority community. He won from a seat in the southeastern Rangamati hill district.

