This is how Israeli and US intelligence agencies worked in tandem for years to eliminate Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

New Delhi: All it took was one stroke and information about the precise time and place of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the 87-year-old Supreme Leader of Iran. This is how Mossad and the CIA, the Israeli and American intelligence services, have been keeping a tab on the ‘Office of the Supreme Leader of Iran’ for many years, using the traffic cameras in Tehran in real time, which they had hacked. When senior Iranian officials came to work near Pasteur Street in Tehran, where Khamenei was killed in a US-Israeli air strike on Saturday, February 28, Mossad was watching, says a Financial Times report.

Years-long intelligence campaign

The report further says that one camera was placed at a strategic angle that provided a window into the workings of a mundane part of the closely guarded compound. Talking about the software, multifaceted algorithms added details to records of these security guards, including their addresses, hours of duty, routes they took to work and, most importantly, who they were usually assigned to protect and transport. All this was a part of a years-long intelligence campaign that showed the way for the Ayatollah’s assassination.

Traffic cameras and mobile phones

Tracking these cameras provided the vital information to Mossad and the CIA about Khamenei’s routine.

Reuters had earlier reported that Israeli intelligence detected a meeting at the leadership compound in Tehran on Saturday morning, and the strikes were moved forward. They also disrupted the mobile phone towers near Pasteur Street, making the phones seem as if they were busy when called and stopping Khamenei’s protection detail from receiving possible warnings.

Billions of data points

According to Reuters, Tehran was visible along with all the information and data required by the CIA and Mossad. Israel used a mathematical method known as social network analysis to analyse billions of data points. Mossad had displayed its intelligence superiority in the 12-day war last June, when almost 20 Iranian nuclear scientists and high-ranking military officials were assassinated within a few minutes. “We took their eyes first,” the report said, quoting an intelligence official.

The Tehran strike was being planned for years, and the officials in command adjusted their operation after the intelligence confirmed that Khamenei and other senior officials would be meeting in his compound in Tehran on Saturday morning.

What does the report say?

Israeli intelligence had information from signals intelligence, such as the hacked traffic cameras and deeply penetrated mobile phone networks, the report said. The meeting with Khamenei was on schedule, with senior officials heading to the location, the report said.

It was midnight in Washington when Donald Trump ordered the strike, and daytime in Tehran.

The entire Internet was disrupted by cyberattacks.

“He [Khamenei] was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Read more on Latest World News on India.com.