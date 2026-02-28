Home

This is the weapon with which US hammered Iran; Its name is..., its features...

These missiles were launched from various naval platforms.

(Image: ©Ici Beyrouth)

New Delhi: The US, in collaboration with Israel, attacked Iran’s capital, Tehran. These attacks were so powerful that huge clouds of smoke and dust were seen billowing over Tehran. These attacks primarily targeted Iran’s retaliatory power, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, top military officials, and military installations. This raises the question of what weapons the US use to attack Iran?

What weapon did US use to attack Iran?

According to media reports, the US attack primarily used Tomahawk missiles. These missiles were launched from various naval platforms. Several unverified videos of Tomahawk missiles being fired are circulating on social media. Tomahawk missiles are considered the backbone of the US arsenal. The US used the Tomahawk in the Afghanistan War, Iraq War, and Libya War.

How dangerous is Tomahawk missile?

The Tomahawk is a long-range, all-weather, subsonic cruise missile. It is primarily used by US Navy and Royal Navy warships and submarines to attack land targets. The Tomahawk is the most accurate weapon for long-range engagements. The missile has a range of between 1,250 and 2,500 kilometers. Being a cruise missile, it flies very close to the surface, making it difficult for enemy radar to detect.

Features of Tomahawk missile?

The Tomahawk missile is guided by an advanced navigation system. Its length is 18 feet 3 inches (5.56 meters), and its length with the booster is 5 feet. The Tomahawk missile can reach speeds ranging from 885.139 kilometers per hour to 1,416.22 kilometers per hour. The Tomahawk missile can be launched from a submarine or warship. The Tomahawk missile was first developed by General Dynamics in the 1970s. The Tomahawk was intended to be a medium-to long-range, low-altitude missile.

