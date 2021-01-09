Jakarta: An Indonesian plane said to be carrying 62 people has gone missing as the Sriwijaya Air Flight SJY182 lost contact with air traffic controllers after taking off from Indonesia’s capital on Saturday on a domestic flight. There were 56 passengers and six crew members onboard. Also Read - Missing Indonesian Plane's Suspected Debris Found Off Jakarta Coast | Here's What Might Have Happened

As of the last update, local media reports said fishermen spotted metal objects believed to be parts of a plane on Saturday afternoon in the Thousand Islands, a chain of islands north of Jakarta. Also Read - Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ182 Loses Contact Minutes After Takeoff From Jakarta

Here is everything we know about Sriwijaya Air Flight SJY182 so far:

90-minute long Jakarta to Pontianak flight took off at 1:56, lost contact at 2:40

Indonesian Transportation Ministry spokesperson Adita Irawati said the Boeing 737-500 took off from Jakarta at about 1:56 pm and lost contact with the control tower at 2:40 pm.

A statement released by the airline said the plane was on an estimated 90-minute flight from Jakarta to Pontianak, the capital of West Kalimantan province on Indonesia’s Borneo island.

Suspected debris found in waters

The Boeing 737 plane is feared to have crashed into the sea as rescuers have found suspected debris in waters north of the city, an official of the Basarnas search and rescue agency said, according to Reuters.

Search and rescue operation underway

Indonesian Transportation Ministry said in a statement that a search and rescue operation is underway in coordination with the National Search and Rescue Agency and the National Transportation Safety Committee.

Television footage showed relatives and friends of people aboard the plane weeping, praying and hugging each other as they waited at Jakarta’s airport and Pontianak’s airport.

Flight lost over 10,000 feet in less than a minute

Reliable tracking service Flightradar24 said in a tweet that Flight SJ182 “lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about four minutes after departure from Jakarta”.

Sriwijaya Air flight #SJ182 lost more than 10.000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta.https://t.co/fNZqlIR2dz pic.twitter.com/MAVfbj73YN — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 9, 2021

189 people were killed in Lion Air Crash in 2018

Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago nation, with more than 260 million people, has been plagued by transportation accidents on land, sea and air because of overcrowding on ferries, aging infrastructure and poorly enforced safety standards.

In October 2018, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet operated by Lion Air plunged into the Java Sea just minutes after taking off from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board. It was the worst airline disaster in Indonesia since 1997, when 234 people were killed on a Garuda flight near Medan on Sumatra island. In December 2014, an AirAsia flight from Surabaya to Singapore plunged into the sea, killing 162 people.

Sriwijaya Air is one of Indonesia’s discount carriers, flying to dozens of domestic and international destinations.

(With inputs from agencies)