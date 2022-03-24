Ukraine-Russia Conflict: One month into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday urged NATO to provide Kyiv with unrestricted military aid. “To save people and our cities, Ukraine needs military assistance without restrictions. In the same way that Russia is using its full arsenal without restrictions against us,” he told NATO representatives.Also Read - Russia-Ukraine War: UK to Provide 6,000 More Missiles to Ukraine While Zelenskyy Pitches For Full Membership of EU

While thanking members of the Western military alliance for the defensive equipment provided so far, he appealed for offensive weapons. "You can give us one percent of all your planes. One percent of your tanks. One percent!"

Zelensky also accused Russia of deploying phosphorus weapons, which spread a powder that ignites when in contact with oxygen and causes severe burns.

“This morning, by the way, phosphorus bombs were used. Russian phosphorus bombs. Adults were killed again and children were killed again,” Zelensky said.

“The Alliance can once more prevent the death of Ukrainians from Russian strikes, from Russian occupation, by giving us all the weapons we need.”