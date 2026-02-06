Home

THIS Muslim country abandons Pakistan on Kashmir issue, supports Indias stand, Shahbaz Sharif left red-faced

Kazakhstan-Pakistan Kashmir Issue: A joint statement issued by any country is considered credible only if it is confirmed on the official websites and government channels of both sides. In the current case, the absence of any Kashmir-related document or statement from Kazakhstan raises questions about Pakistan's claims.

Kazakhstan-Pakistan Kashmir Issue: Pakistan sets new lows every day. Once again, its petty actions have tarnished the country’s reputation on the international stage. Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a historic visit to Islamabad. It emerged that the two countries allegedly mentioned Jammu and Kashmir in a joint statement. However, subsequent investigation revealed that the issue was not relevant.KazakhstanThere was no mention of Kashmir. The statement issued by Pakistan did mention Kashmir. Islamabad has a decades-old habit of raising the Kashmir issue at random times. This often results in embarrassment, yet it remains relentless in its despicable actions. This time, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has brought shame upon his own country.

According to reports, contrary to Pakistan’s claims, Kazakhstan has not expressed any support for the Jammu and Kashmir issue based on United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. Following the recent visit of Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Pakistan issued a so-called joint statement claiming that both countries supported resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with UNSC resolutions. However, as of the evening of Thursday, February 5, 2026, no such statement had been issued by Kazakhstan, according to people familiar with the matter.

Pakistan’s claims were blown to shreds

The documents released on the official website of the Kazakhstan President’s Office, Akorda, also make no mention of the Kashmir issue. Furthermore, Kazakhstan’s state news agency did not issue any news or statement on the subject. The statement issued by the Kazakh side primarily focused on economic cooperation, connectivity initiatives, and commercial agreements signed during the President’s visit. According to sources, the statement issued by Pakistan claimed support on Kashmir, but Kazakhstan’s official response provided no evidence of this. Diplomatic circles are viewing this as an attempt by Pakistan to distort facts. Experts believe that such claims may be part of Pakistan’s strategy to garner support against India on the international stage, although it has not received widespread support on this issue in recent years.

Kazakhstan has fully supported India’s position by not mentioning Jammu and Kashmir in its statements. India has long maintained that Jammu and Kashmir is its internal matter and there is no scope for third-party mediation or internationalization. India’s stance has been that this issue can only be resolved through bilateral dialogue between India and Pakistan, provided the climate of cross-border terrorism and violence ends. Kazakhstan, a key partner for India in Central Asia, has been increasing cooperation with New Delhi in recent years on trade, energy, and connectivity projects. During President Tokayev’s visit, several agreements were signed between the two countries aimed at increasing bilateral trade and strengthening regional connectivity. Kazakhstan’s official announcements emphasized these aspects, indicating that its priority was economic and strategic cooperation, not rhetoric on contentious political issues.

