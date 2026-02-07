This Muslim country rejects Pakistan’s claim of linking it to Islamabad Mosque attack, not Iran, Turkey but…

  • Home
Kabul has dismissed Pakistan’s claims linking Afghanistan to the recent suicide bombing at a Shia mosque in Islamabad, describing the allegations as premature and lacking evidence.

Published date india.com Published: February 7, 2026 10:34 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
Kabul: Afghanistan has come forward and strictly rejected Pakistan’s claims that the recent suicide bombing at a Shia mosque which occurred in Islamabad had links to the Middle East country. Kabul has termed Islamabad’s allegations a premature claim and unsupported by evidence, Khaama Press News Agency reported on Friday. Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif recently stated that the attackers had travelled to a Middle East country. He went further and linked the bombing to cross-border militancy, vowing a strong response.

