This Muslim country will not allow its airspace or territory to be used for attacks on Iran — not Pakistan, but…

The United Arab Emirates on Monday (local time) said that that it will not allow its airspace, land or waters for any military operations targeting Iran.

Abu Dhabi: Amid the escalating tensions between Iran and the United States and the presence of the US military near the Middle East country, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stated that it will not allow its airspace, land or water to be used for any military action targeting Tehran. In an official statement, UAE foreign ministry clarified that it will not allow its airspace or territory to be used for any hostile military actions against Iran and that it will not support or provide any logistic support to any country in this regard.

What did UAE say

“Not allowing its airspace, territory, or waters to be used in any hostile military actions against Iran, and to not providing any logistical support in this regard. Dialogue, de-escalation, adherence to international law and respect for state sovereignty constitute the most effective foundations for addressing current crises,” official statement read.

It is to be noted that the Middle East country’s statement comes as US is continuously increasing its military presence near Iran, which also includes the recent deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln to West Asian waters.

Donald Trump Issued Warning

US President Donald Trump recently warned that Washington would resort to military action against Iran if the Islamic Republic engaged in what he described as “use of violence against protesters.”

Protests that began peacefully late last month later escalated, spreading across several Iranian cities.

Iranian authorities said rioters attacked public infrastructure and killed members of the security forces.

Amid the unrest, the United States and Israel’s Mossad publicly acknowledged involvement on the ground.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote on social media, “Happy New Year to every Iranian in the streets. Also, to every Mossad agent walking beside them.”

Mossad’s Entry

Mossad shared a post in Farsi requesting protesters to came out on the streets “the time has come.” Extending its open support.

It stated that its operatives supported the protesters “not only from a distance and verbally. We are with [them] in the field.”

According to Iranian officials, the recent unrest represents the second phase of Israel’s war against Tehran after the 12-day conflict in June last year.

(with ANI inputs)

