This powerful country could join US and Israel in war against Iran just to protect tiny Muslim nation from Tehran’s attacks

The US has already strengthened its navy and air force, and Iran is also on high alert.

New Delhi: Israel and the USA are almost on the verge of launching attacks on Iran and its assets in West Asia and the Middle East regions. With every passing day, the threat of war is looming large. Reportedly, Israel is constantly trying to provoke Washington into starting a military campaign against Tehran.

Typhoon fighter jets of RAF

Amidst this escalating tension, Britain’s entry has further intensified the situation. Although London is not directly in a mood to attack Iran, it has taken a significant military step in the Gulf region.

The Typhoon fighter jets of the British Royal Air Force (RAF) have been sent to Qatar to protect the Gulf states from any potential retaliatory attack from Iran. This deployment was made at Qatar’s request for security, but it clearly shows the level of regional anxiety regarding Iran.

The role of Britain

Tensions in the Middle East are already very high. The US has already strengthened its navy and air force, and Iran is also on high alert. Iran has warned that any attack would be tantamount to a full-scale war and that it would retaliate strongly. This situation is extremely sensitive for small countries like Qatar, as the challenges of war are not limited to the military front. It affects the economy, society, and security.

The British Ministry of Defence says that this deployment is defensive and in the spirit of partnership, not for attacking Iran. Defence cooperation between Qatar and Britain dates back several decades, and both countries are working together to maintain regional stability.

What could be Britain’s role in US-led attack?

According to recent reports, Britain has clearly stated that it will not participate in a potential US military attack. This is because a first-strike offensive would not be considered legitimate under British international law. If Iran retaliates, Britain may assist in defending its ally countries as per their understanding, and also other countries in the Persian Gulf. However, it is believed that the United Kingdom will refrain from directly attacking Iran.

There is coordination between Britain and the USA, but their roles are different. The US is considering military options to stop Iran’s nuclear and missile programmes, while Britain is prioritizing the security of its Gulf allies against potential retaliatory attacks from Iran. These states include Qatar, where both US and British military facilities are located.

