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This prominent Muslim country asks US not to stop, rather intensify attacks on Iran, confirm intelligence reports; country is…

This prominent Muslim country asks US ‘not to stop, rather intensify’ attacks on Iran, confirm intelligence reports; country is…

The United States and Israel launched an attack on Iran on February 28; since then, fighting has been ongoing continuously.

The United States and Israel launched an attack on Iran on February 28. (Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: Saudi Arabia has appealed to the United States to intensify its attacks on Iran. A Saudi intelligence source has confirmed that Riyadh has indeed conveyed this request to Washington. Saudi Arabia is also currently deliberating whether it should directly join this conflict. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman himself has spoken with US President Donald Trump regarding this matter. Saudi Arabia and the United States have long been close allies; conversely, Saudi Arabia’s relationship with Iran is strained.

February 28 Attack On Iran

The United States and Israel launched an attack on Iran on February 28. Since then, fighting has been ongoing continuously. In retaliation for the attacks launched against it, Iran has also targeted US military bases located in Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the UAE. This has sparked visible anger among the governments of these Gulf nations.

MBS Speaks With Trump

According to a report by The Guardian, a Saudi source has corroborated a New York Times report stating that Mohammed bin Salman appealed to Donald Trump not to halt—but rather to intensify—the ongoing campaign against Iran. This joint US-Israeli operation represents a historic opportunity to reshape the landscape of West Asia.

The intelligence source stated that Riyadh was not merely requesting the continuation of this military campaign, but was also demanding that it be further escalated. Confirming the report regarding Crown Prince MBS’s role in this matter, Trump told reporters on Tuesday, “Yes, he is a warrior. It is true that he is fighting alongside us.”

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No Active Role for Saudi Arabia Yet

Saudi Arabia has not officially stated that it desires attacks on Iran. However, while expressing anger over attacks launched by Iran on its own territory, it has repeatedly issued threats of retaliatory strikes. Saudi Arabia has asserted its right to take retaliatory action but has not yet made a decision regarding the active participation of its military in the conflict. Saudi political analyst Mohammed Alhamed has stated that if peace efforts led by Pakistan fail, Riyadh may resort to war. He noted that if Iran engages in serious dialogue, an escalation of tensions can be averted. Conversely, if Iran continues its attacks, Saudi Arabia will proceed toward taking military action.

Saudi Arabia Could Enter the War

Mohammed Alhamed further added that Saudi Arabia is not reacting impulsively; rather, it is carefully deliberating its response and making preparations for a potential conflict. Currently, Saudi Arabia is striving to avoid direct involvement, yet it is keeping all its options open.

Saudi defense expert Hesham Alghannam observed that, thus far, Saudi Arabia has successfully maintained a stance of cautious neutrality in the conflict. However, should the Houthis launch attacks on Saudi assets in the Red Sea, Riyadh may opt to lend support to the coalition or undertake limited retaliatory measures.

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