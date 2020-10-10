New Delhi: In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, software giant Microsoft has decided to give an option to its employees to work from home permanently. According to the reports, the company doesn’t expect to reopen its US offices until January of next year at the earliest. But once it opens, staffers can opt for work from their residences permanently. Also Read - Over 41% Indian Workers Face Increased Burnout at Work: Microsoft

Microsoft will allow employees to work from home freely for less than 50 per cent of their working week, or for managers to approve permanent remote work.

"Employees will also be allowed to relocate domestically with approval, or even seek to move internationally if remote working is viable for their particular role," The Verge reported, citing the company's guidelines.

Meanwhile, in a note to employees, Microsoft’s Chief People Officer Kathleen Hogan said that the software giant will offer as much flexibility as possible to support individual work styles, while balancing business needs.

He asserted that the pandemic has challenged all of us to think, live and work in new ways.

Earlier, Google had extended work from home for its employees till June 30, 2021, for roles that don’t need to be in the office. The tech giant had earlier set January 2021 as a tentative timeline for its workers to return to offices.

In an email to employees, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said,”To give employees the ability to plan ahead, we are extending our global voluntary work from home option through June 30, 2021 for roles that don’t need to be in the office.”

Micro-blogging site Twitter had also allowed employees to work from home ‘forever’ if they so wish.