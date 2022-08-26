New Delhi: California in US became the world’s first to ban petrol-powered vehicles by 2035 in a bid to fight climate crisis. With this green move, California will have all new cars, pickup trucks and SUVs be electric or hydrogen by 2035.Also Read - Mideast Nations Wake Up To Damage From Climate Change

Other states are expected to follow, further accelerating the production of zero-emissions vehicles. Washington state and Massachusetts already have said they will follow California’s lead and many more are likely to — New York and Pennsylvania are among 17 states that have adopted some or all of California’s tailpipe emission standards that are stricter than federal rules, The Associated Press.

The European Parliament in June backed a plan to effectively prohibit the sale of gas and diesel cars in the 27-nation European Union by 2035, and Canada has mandated the sale of zero-emission cars by the same year.

California’s new policy to phase out gas vehicles

California’s policy doesn’t ban cars that run on gas — after 2035 people can keep their existing cars or buy used ones, and 20% of sales can be plug-in hybrids that run on batteries and gas.

Though hydrogen is a fuel option under the new regulations, cars that run on fuel cells have made up less than 1% of car sales in recent years.

The switch from gas will drastically reduce emissions and air pollutants. Transportation is the single largest source of emissions in the state, accounting for about 40% of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions. The air board is working on different regulations for motorcycles and larger trucks.

California envisions powering most of the economy with electricity, not fossil fuels by 2045. A plan released by the air board earlier this year predicts electricity demand will shoot up by 68%.

(With inputs from AP)