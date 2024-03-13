‘This War Is A War On Children’: UN Agency Head Amid Ongoing Israel-Hamas War

The brutal war began with the October 7 Hamas attack that resulted in about 1,160 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP count based on Israeli official figures.

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, Philippe Lazzarini, revealed a heartbreaking statistic on the impact of the conflict in Gaza. In a recent tweet, he highlighted the devastating toll on children in the region, stating that more children have been killed in Gaza in just over four months than in four years of conflicts worldwide. According to United Nations data, over 12,193 children have been killed in conflicts globally between 2019 and 2022. In contrast, reports from Gaza’s health ministry indicate that more than 12,300 children lost their lives in the Palestinian territory from October to February. “This war is a war on children. It is a war on their childhood and their future,” Lazzarini said.

The brutal war began with the October 7 Hamas attack that resulted in about 1,160 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP count based on Israeli official figures. The militants also took around 250 hostages, dozens of whom were released during a week-long truce in November. Israel believes about 130 captives remain in Gaza, including 32 presumed dead.

Israel’s retaliatory bombardment and ground offensive have killed 31,184 Palestinians in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the territory’s health ministry.

Turkey’s Erdogan urges global pressure on Israel to allow more aid into Gaza

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has urged for heightened international pressure on Israel to facilitate the entry of more humanitarian aid into Gaza. Erdogan emphasized the importance of supporting the people of Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Turkey has been vocal in its criticism of Israel’s military offensive in Gaza and has advocated for Israeli leaders to be brought to trial for genocide at the World Court. The Turkish government has consistently called for a ceasefire and has sent over 40,000 tons of humanitarian aid through Egypt.

During a fast-breaking dinner with foreign ambassadors in Ankara, Erdogan condemned Western nations for their support of Israel. He accused Western countries of enabling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to conduct what he described as “savage attacks” on Gaza by maintaining an indecisive stance. Erdogan’s remarks underscore Turkey’s stance on the Israel-Gaza conflict and its commitment to providing assistance to the people of Gaza.

Erdogan said on Tuesday that humanitarian support for Gazans would increasingly continue during Ramadan, which began this week, through state institutions, associations and other channels.

