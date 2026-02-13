Home

Thousands of Gazans ‘evaporated’ by Israeli bombs…: What are vacuum bombs that create massive fireballs and temperatures reaching 3,500 degrees Celsius?

Military experts and eyewitnesses also say that Israel used weapons known as "vacuum bombs," "thermal bombs," or "thermobaric bombs."

These bombs first spread a cloud of fuel into the air and then ignite it. (Representational image: Russian government

New Delhi: Israel has been accused of using “vacuum bombs” in Gaza. According to the report “The Rest of the Story,” these bombs first spread a cloud of fuel into the air and then ignite it. This creates a massive fireball and draws in the surrounding air, creating a vacuum. These explosions can reach temperatures of up to 3,500 degrees Celsius. These bombs contain elements like aluminum and magnesium, which can burn bodies within seconds.

Military experts and eyewitnesses also say that Israel used weapons known as “vacuum bombs,” “thermal bombs,” or “thermobaric bombs.” According to the report, the bodies of many of those killed in the attacks have never been found. Gaza’s Civil Defense team has recorded 2,842 Palestinians who reportedly have no remains left for burial, while more than 3,500 people are still missing.

Hundreds killed in Gaza since ceasefire

A formal ceasefire is currently in place in Gaza, entering its second phase after 100 days of the agreement, but tensions remain. More than 500 Palestinians have been reported killed since October 10, 2025.

A mother, Yasmine Mahani, recounted her ordeal. She was searching for her son, Saad, after the attack on the al-Tabbin school in Gaza City on August 10, 2024. She found her husband there, but no trace of her son. She said she found flesh and blood scattered on the floor of the mosque, but no remains of her son to bury.

According to Al Jazeera, thousands of mothers like Yasmin are still searching for their children in hospitals and morgues. The death toll from this war is estimated to be over 72,000.

Human rights organizations have accused Israel of war crimes. Experts say that using such bombs in densely populated areas is a very serious matter.

Israel accused of using three types of vacuum bombs

Israel has been accused of using three types of vacuum bombs:

MK-84 Hammer: A bomb weighing approximately 900 kg, capable of generating temperatures up to 3,500 degrees. Its pressure and heat cause serious damage to the body.

BLU-109 Bunker Buster: It penetrates reinforced structures, explodes inside, creating a massive fireball in enclosed spaces.

GBU-39: It is described as a precision-guided glide bomb. Its fragments were reportedly recovered after the attack on the Al-Tabin school.

These weapons are also called aerosol or vacuum bombs. Reports claim that their impact is so severe that the building may not appear damaged from the outside, but everything inside can be reduced to ashes.

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met at the White House on Wednesday. The meeting lasted approximately two hours behind closed doors.

