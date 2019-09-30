New Delhi: A Pakistani court has allowed the transfer of a terrorism case against Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed from a Punjab Court to a Lahore Court on the ground that there is a threat to his life. No government law officer raised any objection to the plea of the HuD chief.

On July 17, Hafiz Saeed, a UN-designated global terrorist, was arrested in connection with a terrorism financing case while on his way from Lahore to Gujranwala.

Hafiz Saeed’s advocate AK Dogar said his client is kept at Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore but he is taken to Gujranwala, around 80 km from Lahore, on every appearance before the anti-terrorism court there in connection with a terrorism financing case.

He said shifting Hafiz Saeed from Lahore to either Gujranwala or Gujrat anti-terrorism courts may entail a threat to his life. Besides, the government has to make elaborate security arrangements on his shifting to the ATCs outside Lahore, he argued.

Accepting his plea, Justice Shamim allowed the trial of Hafiz Saeed in the terror-financing case registered in Gujranwala district in the Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court.

The founder of banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) has also challenged his arrest (in the terror financing cases).

On September 25, the LHC chief justice transferred Saeed’s petition against his arrest to another two-member bench.

Justice Shamim transferred Hafiz Saeed’s case from a two-member bench comprising Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi and Justice Mushtaq Ahmed to other two-member bench headed by Justice Mohammad Qasim Khan.

Last week, the sanctions committee of the United Nations Security Council had allowed Pakistan to let Saeed use his bank account for his personal expenses.

UNSC resolution 1452 allows exemptions for globally designated terrorists to access their ‘frozen’ bank accounts for meeting basic expenses.