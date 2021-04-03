Washington DC: A shooting broke out at a house party in the city of Wilmington in the US state of North Carolina early Saturday, leaving three people dead and four others injured, police reported. Also Read - Multiple People Killed After Shooting Incident In Southern California

Gunshots were heard from inside a house at around midnight local time (4:00 GMT on Saturday) striking seven persons. The police arrived shortly after and suspected one person of firing who was believed to have fled the scene.

"There was a house party that was taking place inside of a house. At least seven people inside were shot and three are deceased," police chief Donny Williams told the local WECT channel.

Police are working to establish a motive for the shooting and get suspects identified, the officer added.