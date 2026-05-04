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Three Indians injured in UAE after fire breaks out following drone attack by Iran

Three Indians injured in UAE after fire breaks out following drone attack by Iran

Meanwhile, the UAE has reported that Iran carried out drone attacks on two of its oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

(Image: REUTERS/Staff/File Photo)

New Delhi: Three Indians were injured on Monday, 4 May. It happened when a fire broke out at the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone (FOIZ) in the UAE following a drone strike from Iran, according to local media reports.

Meanwhile, the UAE has reported that Iran carried out drone attacks on two of its oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that while an ADNOC tanker was transiting the strait, it was targeted by two Iranian drones; however, there are no reports of any injuries resulting from this incident, says the report.

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