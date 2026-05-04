  • Home
  • News
  • Three Indians injured in UAE after fire breaks out following drone attack by Iran

Three Indians injured in UAE after fire breaks out following drone attack by Iran

Meanwhile, the UAE has reported that Iran carried out drone attacks on two of its oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Published date india.com Published: May 4, 2026 11:18 PM IST
email india.com By Tahir Qureshi email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Tahir Qureshi email india.com twitter india.com
Indians injured, UAE, fire, drone attack, Iran, Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone, FOIZ, Strait of Hormuz
(Image: REUTERS/Staff/File Photo)

New Delhi: Three Indians were injured on Monday, 4 May. It happened when a fire broke out at the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone (FOIZ) in the UAE following a drone strike from Iran, according to local media reports.

Meanwhile, the UAE has reported that Iran carried out drone attacks on two of its oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that while an ADNOC tanker was transiting the strait, it was targeted by two Iranian drones; however, there are no reports of any injuries resulting from this incident, says the report.

About the Author

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi is a senior sub-editor at India.com, whose primary duties are writing news related to different beats like National. World, Business, and viral. He also breaks stories and then follows t ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.