New Delhi: Three people including the gunman were killed after he opened fire on people on Friday at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida. Of the total 11 injured, 5 were undergoing treatment at Baptist Health Care, while six others were admitted to Ascension Sacred Heart.

Speaking to a news agency, Escambia Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amber Southard confirmed that the shooter was killed. Over 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel were employed in Naval Air Station Pensacola. Several families also put up there.