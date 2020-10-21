New Delhi: At least three people have died and 15 others injured in an explosion in a multi-storey building near Maskan Chowrangi in Karachi’s Gulshan-i-Iqbal area on Wednesday, according to reports in Pakistan media. Also Read - 'Civil-War' Like Situation in Karachi After Clashes Between Sindh Police & Pakistan Army Over Kidnapping Rumours of Police Chief

All injured and deceased have been taken to the hospital, officials said.

The blast is suspected to have taken place on the second floor of a building. Eyewitnesses reported that windows of nearby buildings as well as some vehicles were also damaged.

Three people killed and 15 injured in explosion at a four-storey building opposite the Karachi University Maskan gate in Gulshan-e-Iqbal: Pakistan media — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020

Nature of the blast is not clear yet. However, police said that it “seems to be a cylinder blast”, adding that the bomb disposal squad is arriving to verify the cause of the explosion.

Law enforcement agencies and rescue officials have reached the site and cordoned off the area.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Minister Ali Zaidi offered “prayers and sympathies” to the victims of the blast. He called on the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation of the incident.

A day earlier, five people were wounded when a bomb exploded at the entrance of a bus terminal near Sheerin Jinnah Colony.