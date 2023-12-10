By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Three Killed In Hospital Fire In Italy
The fire started in the basement of the building and spread to the emergency room and intensive care unit.
Rome: Three elderly people died in an overnight fire in Tivoli, a town in Rome, local media reported.
The incident around 10.30 p.m. (2130 GMT) at San Giovanni Evangelista Hospital, resulting in the deaths of three elderly people, according to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.
The fire started in the basement of the building and spread to the emergency room and intensive care unit. While other wards were not affected, the smoke filling the hospital led to an evacuation of around 200 people, Xinhua news agency reported.
