Manila: At least three people were killed and two others wounded in a shooting incident that took place on Sunday afternoon at a university campus in Manila, the capital of The Philippines. The shooting took place at 14:55 local time (0655 GMT) at the gate of Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City, said the Metro Manila Development Authority confirming the news. "A guard was killed," Xinhua reported, quoting Quezon City Police District Director Remus Medina as saying.

The shooter seized a car and attempted to escape, but was caught up by the police, and the National Bureau of Investigation agents were also dispatched to the field to investigate and extend assistance to the victims and school authorities," the Philippine National Police said.

Alexander Gesmundo, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court was supposed to attend the law school's graduation ceremony on Sunday afternoon which ultimately got canceled after the shooting incident, reported Xinhua.

The campus is “currently on lockdown,” said the university.

Notably, Supreme Court spokesperson Brian Hosaka said, Chief Justice of the Philippines, Gesmundo was “in transit when the shooting happened and was advised to turn back.”

