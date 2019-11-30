New Delhi: Three minors were severely wounded late Thursday after a person, unidentified, stabbed them on a crowded shopping street in The Hague, Netherlands, as people hunted for Black Friday sale, the Dutch police stated.

Several videos and photos of shoppers running around in panic surfaced online from the city’s Grote Marktstraat shopping district after the incident happened.

The injured have been taken to the hospital. The police have asked bystanders and witnesses to come forward with the identification of the suspect. Further investigation is underway.

The incident comes hours after a similar terror incident of stabbing was reported on the London Bridge. The suspected attacker was shot dead by the London police on the spot. Further, the police have also detained another man in connection with the incident.

According to eyewitnesses, a group of men were involved in a fight on the bridge, before the police reached the spot and shots were fired.