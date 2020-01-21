New Delhi: Three Katyusha rockets reportedly hit near the US embassy in Baghdad’s high-security Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions. No casualties have been reported as of now. As per the reports of news agency AFP, sirens could be heard across the zone immediately after the rockets made impact.

This comes days after four rockets hit Iraq airbase hosting US troops. According to a Reuters report, seven mortar bombs fell inside Iraq’s Balad airbase and four Iraqi soldiers were wounded in the attack. The airbase was located some 90 km north of Baghdad. Besides the injuries, some nearby buildings were also damaged. The US had held Iran-backed paramilitary groups responsible for the attacks but there has never been a claim of responsibility.

Notably, the attacks came in the wake of escalated tensions between US and Iran following the killing of Iranian General commander Qassem Soleimani.

Earlier this month, Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike ordered by Trump near Baghdad International Airport in Iraq.

Defending his order to kill Soleimani, Trump had said that the country took the bold and decisive action to save American lives and deliver American justice. The US president had also rejected Democrats’ criticism and claimed that Soleimani was actively planning new attacks.