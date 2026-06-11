Three Indian sailors killed after Merchant vessel targeted off Oman’s Shinas port, third such attack

Three sailors were killed after Merchant vessel targeted off Oman's Shinas port. The officials have been directed to ensure immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members.

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Three Indian sailors killed after Merchant vessel targeted off Oman's Shinas port, third such attack(Photo Credit: Representational/IANS)

Three Indian seafarers, who were earlier reported missing, have been confirmed dead after a US military attack on a commercial vessel off the Oman coast. Confirming the tragic incident, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after bodies have been located and identified. This is a profound loss to our maritime family.”

The officials have been directed to ensure immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members and swift return of the mortal remains of the deceased for their final rites. Sonowal stated, “The Modi Govt stands firmly with the bereaved during this difficult hour and is fully committed to supporting the next of kin. I have directed officials to ensure immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members and swift return of the mortal remains of the deceased for their final rites.”

Read more: 8 Indian sailors return home after 3 months of captivity in Iran

It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after bodies have been located and identified. This is a profound loss to our maritime family. The… — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) June 11, 2026

Earlier today, the Embassy of India in Oman said it was monitoring a situation concerning a vessel near Shinas port. The mission stated via X that it was coordinating with Omani authorities to obtain additional details and assess the circumstances surrounding the case.

Taking to X, the Embassy of India in Oman said, “We have learnt of an incident involving a vessel off Shinas port of Oman, earlier today. We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities for further details.”

A vessel, MT Jalveer, has come under attack off the Oman coast Embassy of India in Oman tweeted- “We have learnt of an incident involving a vessel off Shinas port of Oman, earlier today. We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities for… pic.twitter.com/ODObDVZHzs — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2026

Previously, India strongly condemned the attack on a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman, following which three Indian crew members are still reportedly missing. “We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and 03 Indians are reportedly missing. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation,” read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). It added that the continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region.