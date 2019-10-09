Stockholm: The Nobel prize in chemistry has jointly been awarded to a trio of scientists for their work in developing lithium-ion batteries.

John B Goodenough of the University of Texas at Austin, M Stanley Whittingham of Binghamton University and Akira Yoshino of Meijo University will receive the equal shares of the £74o,000 prize, which was announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm on Wednesday.

The 2019 #NobelPrize in Chemistry has been awarded to John B. Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino “for the development of lithium-ion batteries.” pic.twitter.com/LUKTeFhUbg — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 9, 2019

“Through their work, this year’s Chemistry Laureates have laid the foundation of a wireless, fossil fuel-free society,” said Goran K. Hansson, the secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm.

Lithium-ion batteries have revolutionised our lives and are used in everything from mobile phones to laptops and electric vehicles. Through their work, this year’s Chemistry Laureates have laid the foundation of a wireless, fossil fuel-free society.#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/KXVfXlUT4B — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 9, 2019

“This lightweight, rechargeable and powerful battery is now used in everything from mobile phones to laptops and electric vehicles,” the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement.

Watch the very moment the 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry is announced. Presented by Göran K. Hansson, Secretary General of The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/PM8X2S3Zy4 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 9, 2019

The Nobel in Chemistry is the third prize awarded so far this year. The Nobel Prize in Physics 2019 was on Tuesday jointly awarded to Canadian-American James Peebles ‘for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology’, and to Swiss scientists Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz ‘for discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star’.

On Monday, the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded jointly to William G Kaelin Jr, Sir Peter J Ratcliffe and Gregg L. Semenza for their discoveries of how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability.

The Nobel Prize is a set of esteemed prizes that were instituted by the Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel in his last will and testament in 1895. These are a set of annual international awards which are given in Literature, Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine and Peace by Swedish and Norwegian institutions. These awards were first awarded in 1901.