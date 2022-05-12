New Delhi: A Tibet Airlines’ plane skidded on the runway and caught fire at China’s Chongqing Airport on Thursday. The airlines’ nine crew members and the 113 passengers on board the flight have now been safely evacuated, Tibet Airlines said in a statement while confirming the incident.Also Read - DGCA Suspends 2 Pilots, 2 Cabin Crew Members For 3 Years For Failing Pre-Flight Alcohol Tests

Video footage of the incident shared on social media showed flames and black smoke billowing out of the Tibet Airlines’ plane at the airport. In the video, people were seen running away as the passengers were evacuated from the burning plane. Few of the passengers suffered minor injuries and they were taken to hospital.

Tibet Airlines TV9833/A319/B-6425 from Chongqing to Nyingchi was on fire during take-off this morning, details still not known. CKG/ZUCK closed for now. pic.twitter.com/CPL47fmfVk — FATIII Aviation (@FATIIIAviation) May 12, 2022

All 113 passengers and nine crew on board a Tibet Airlines jet that caught fire after veering off the runway at Chongqing airport have been “safely evacuated”. “The injured passengers were all only lightly injured and have been sent to hospital for treatment,” the airline said in the statement, news agency AFP reported.

The fire had been extinguished and the runway closed, state-run China Global Television Network (CGTN) reported. The aircraft was about to depart for Nyingchi in Tibet when the fire started. The airline has said that the accident is under investigation.

This is the second incident involving a passenger plane in China in recent weeks. On March 12, a Boeing 737 aircraft from Kunming to Guangzhou had crashed in Tengxian county of the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. All the 132 people on board, including nine crew members, were killed.