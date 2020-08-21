New Delhi: Tiktok has removed over 3,80,000 videos in the United States for violating its hate speech policy so far this year. The Chinese video-sharing social platform has also banned more than 1,300 accounts for posting hateful content. Also Read - TikTok Threatens to Challenge Trump's Executive Order Banning Video App in Court

In a blog post, the Chinese app said that it had acted on content such as race-based harassment and that is also had a zero-tolerance policy on organized hate groups and on content that denied "violent tragedies" like the Holocaust or slavery.

Earlier this month, a review by the Anti-Defamation League claimed that TikTok, which is best known for dance and lip-syncing routines and viral challenges, was being used to spread white supremacist and anti-Semitic hate speech.

The Narendra Modi-led India government had banned Tiktok, including 59 other Chinese apps over national security concerns. The short video-sharing platform has also been under scanner in the United States.

Last week, US president Donald Trump had issued an executive order to direct China-based ByteDance to sell its TikTok business in the country within 90 days. “There is credible evidence that leads me to believe that ByteDance might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States,” Trump wrote in the order.