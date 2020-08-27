New Delhi: Amid ongoing dispute with the Trump administration and the India ban, TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer has quit the company less than six months into the job. Mayer announced his departure in an internal email seen first by the Financial Times on Thursday. Also Read - Indian Software Engineer Becomes US Citizen in Rare Ceremony at White House Hosted by Trump

"We appreciate that the political dynamics of the last few months have significantly changed what the scope of Kevin's role would be going forward, and fully respect his decision," a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement to The Verge. "We thank him for his time at the company and wish him well."

Reports said that TikTok's general manager Vanessa Pappas will take over as an interim CEO.

Mayer said in the internal letter: “In recent weeks, as the political environment has sharply changed, I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for”.

“Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company”.

Mayer’s departure comes as TikTok has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over an executive order banning any US transactions with its parent company ByteDance.

President Trump filed an executive order on August 6, prohibiting ByteDance from doing any transaction in the US for 45 days.

Trump issued another executive order on August 14, giving ByteDance an option to divest its TikTok business in the US within 90 days.