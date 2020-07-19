New Delhi: Days after being banned by the Indian government, TikTok has started discussions with the UK government over the past few months to relocate its headquarters in London. The move the company is seen as a strategy to distance itself from its Chinese ownership. Also Read - 200 New Apps Created in India After Ban on 59 Chinese Applications, Claims Union Minister

For the company, London is one of several locations to relocate its headquarters to. However, no final decision has been taken yet in the matter.

It is also not clear what other locations are under consideration for the company to relocate its headquarters to.

Prior to the relocation idea, TikTok is facing scrutiny in Washington over suspicions China could force the company to turn over user data.

Owned by China-based ByteDance, TikTok is largely focused on its issues in the United States over the last few weeks, but has not ruled out London as a potential location for its new headquarters.

The Indian government had last month banned 59 Chinese mobile apps, including the TikTok, UC Browser, and SHEIN, citing them to be a security threat to the sovereignty of the nation.

While banning he apps, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said the government has invoked its powers under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act and relevant provisions under IT Rules 2009 to block these apps.