Los Angeles: A 19-year-old TikTok star, Anthony Barajas, on Saturday died after being shot at a movie theatre in southern California of the United States. Barajas was hospitalised after his friend and he were injured in a firing at the theatre. He was on a ventilator till Friday. Authorities called the incident a "random and unprovoked" attack, AFP reported. His friend, Rylee Goodrich (18) died on the spot.

The shooting happened during the screening of a movie called "The Forever Purge", a dystopian action horror film about a totalitarian government that one night a year allows any crime to be committed, including murder.

The movie hall was sparsely populated. The two friends were found shot in the head by the theatre staff. "Based on the evidence provided to our office, this appears to be a random and unprovoked attack," local prosecutors said in a statement, as reported by AFP.

Barajas, was popular by the name of @itsanthonymichael and had nearly a million followers on TikTok. He was also popular on other social media platforms, and reportedly a standout soccer player in his high school.

The suspect, Joseph Jimenez, 20, was charged with murder, attempted murder and shooting. He is eligible for the death penalty if the prosecuters choose that punishment at trial. Police said that the accused acted alone and did not know the victims.