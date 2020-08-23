New Delhi: Days after the US issued executive orders to block transactions with the Chinese owners of video-sharing app TikTok, the latter said it will challenge the Trump’s administration crackdown in the court. Also Read - Tiktok Bans Over 3,80,000 Videos, 1,300 Accounts For Posting Hateful Content

"To ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that our company and users are treated fairly, we have no choice but to challenge the Executive Order through the judicial system," news agency AFP quoted TikTok as saying in a statement.

On august 7, Donald Trump had signed executive orders banning TikTok and WeChat, terming the popular Chinese apps a threat to the country"s national security and economy.

India was the first country to ban TikTok and WeChat, citing national security concerns. India had banned as many as 106 Chinese apps, a move welcomed by both the Trump administration and US lawmakers.

The United States must take aggressive action against the owners of TikTok to protect our national security,” Trump had said in his executive order. In his next executive order he said the country must take “aggressive action” against WeChat to protect America”s national security.

TikTok which has up to 80 million active monthly users in America – has exploded in popularity in recent years, mostly with people under 20.