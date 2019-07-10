Kabul: Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday stressed that talks between the government and the Taliban should happen, saying that now is the time for peace which should be inclusive.

In his address at the 5th Annual European Anti-Corruption Conference here, he said: “This is the time of peace because conditions have been provided and should be used extensively. If this opportunity is lost, it will be a huge responsibility.”

“Peace must be inclusive and it should involve all parties,” he said, adding that going back is not acceptable to the nation and “we will only move forward”, Tolo News reported.

The President also raised concerns over security the deaths of security forces and said that this shows the war price is very heavy, therefore, talks between the government and the Taliban should happen.

More than 70 fighters, mostly Taliban militants, were killed in gun battles in the country over the past 24 hours, Xinhua news agency quoted officials as saying on Wednesday.

“It is necessary that we should know the war price is clear… talks should take place between the government and the Taliban because we are the two sides (of the war),” Ghani said.

He also noted that war aspects in the country are complex but using the global experience is a must.

Ghani said the presidential elections will be held on time and referring to his recent visit to Islamabad, added: “We have opened a new chapter in our relations with Pakistan.”