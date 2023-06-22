Home

News

World

‘Modi Mania’ in New York: Times Square Swarmed with PM’s Welcome Displays During Historic US Visit

‘Modi Mania’ in New York: Times Square Swarmed with PM’s Welcome Displays During Historic US Visit

PM Modi is on a four-day US visit. He arrived here in Washington on Wednesday on the second leg of his US state visit. During his historic visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with President Joe Biden and address a joint session of the US Congress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's displays at Times Square. (Photo Credit - Twitter/USIBC)

New Delhi: The famous Times Square, a major tourist destination and commercial intersection, was swarmed with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, welcoming him on his historic state visit to the United States. The US-India Business Council (USIBC) took to Twitter and stated that the pictures and messages demonstrate powerful support for commercial ties between India and the United States. “A historic state visit requires a historic welcome! @USIBC welcomes Shri @narendramodi @PMOIndia to the United States of America with a display of our support for U.S.-India commercial ties and this historic state visit at Times Square, New York,” USIBC tweeted.

A historic state visit, requires a historic welcome! @USIBC welcomes Shri @narendramodi @PMOIndia to the United States of America with a display of our support for U.S.-India commercial ties and this historic state visit at Times Square, New York. @Nasdaq #ModiInUSA #USIndia pic.twitter.com/vfbg1hayjr — U.S.-India Business Council (@USIBC) June 21, 2023

You may like to read

PM Modi is on a four-day US visit. He arrived here in Washington on Wednesday on the second leg of his US state visit. During his historic visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with President Joe Biden and address a joint session of the US Congress.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was in New York, where he led a historic event at the United Nations headquarters to commemorate the ninth edition of the International Day of Yoga. The grand event was attended by UN officials, diplomats, and other prominent dignitaries.

“Reached Washington DC. The warmth of the Indian community and the blessings of Indra Devta made the arrival even more special,” Modi tweeted.

PM Modi will join President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for the state banquet along with several dignitaries today. He is visiting the country at the invitation of the US President and the First Lady.

PM Modi arrived at the Joint Base Andrews in Washington, DC where he was given a guard of honour.

“The Official State visit moves to its next phase. PM @narendramodi accorded a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour as he sets foot at the Joint Base Andrews airport in Washington DC. In Washington DC, PM will hold a bilateral meeting with @POTUS @JoeBiden; address the Joint Session of the US Congress; and interact with CEOs and a cross-section of the Indian diaspora,” Arindam Bagchi, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said in a tweet.

From the airport, Modi traveled to the hotel where he was warmly welcomed by the Indian diaspora at Freedom Plaza in Washington.

In his departure statement, the Prime Minister expressed that the special invitation from the US President and the First Lady for a state visit reflects the vigour and vitality of the partnership between the two major democracies.

PM Modi highlighted the significance of his discussions with President Biden and other senior US leaders, as they present an opportunity to enhance collaboration between the two nations. These discussions aim to consolidate bilateral cooperation while also focusing on plurilateral forums such as G20, Quad, and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF).

The PM also expressed confidence that his visit to the United States will further reinforce the ties between the two countries, built on the foundation of shared values such as democracy, diversity, and freedom.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest US News on India.com.