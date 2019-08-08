New Delhi: Youngest Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai on Thursday took to Twitter to express safety concerns of Kashmiri women and children in wake of the government’s decision to abrogate article 370 in the valley and also splitting the state into two UTs.

She wrote, “The people of Kashmir have lived in conflict since I was a child, since my mother and father were children, since my grandparents were young. Today I am worried about the safety of the Kashmiri children and women, the most vulnerable to violence and the most likely to suffer losses in conflict.”

The people of Kashmir have lived in conflict since I was a child, since my mother and father were children, since my grandparents were young. pic.twitter.com/Qdq0j2hyN9 — Malala (@Malala) August 8, 2019

She also urged all the international communities to respond to their (Kashmiris) suffering as “human rights must always be defended” no matter what. “We must always defend human rights, prioritise the safety of children and women and focus on peacefully resolving the seven-decade-old conflict in Kashmir”

The reaction by a Pakistani activist comes after Islamabad asked the Indian High Commissioner to leave while suspending trade with India in retaliation to New Delhi’s decision to scrap Article 370 which pertained to J&K’s special status.

In 2014, Malala won the Nobel Peace Prize, becoming the youngest winner ever, jointly with India’s children’s rights activist Kailash Satyarthi for “their struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education.” She also started the Malala Fund along with her father with the aim of “working for a world where every girl can learn and lead without fear.”