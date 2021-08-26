Kabul: Afghanistan’s first independent news channel, TOLO News on Thursday reported that one of the reporters named Ziar Yaad Khan was killed by the Taliban in Kabul. However, the reporter has taken to Twitter and refuted the reports. Khan said that the reports of his death are false and that he was beaten by the Taliban in Kabul’s New City and was hit at gunpoint.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Twist: Zeeshan Khan Is NOT Evicted But Is In Secret Room?

Taking to Twitter, Khan wrote, "I was beaten by the Taliban in Kabul's New City while reporting. Cameras, technical equipment and my personal mobile phone have also been hijacked. Some people have spread the news of my death which is false.The The Taliban got out of an armored Land Cruiser and hit me at gunpoint."

Some people have spread the news of my death which is false.The The Taliban got out of an armored Land Cruiser and hit me at gunpoint — Ziar Khan Yaad (@ziaryaad) August 26, 2021

This is a breaking story. More details awaited