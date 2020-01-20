New Delhi: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Monday remarked that it was ‘too small a nation’ to respond to India’s boycott of its palm oil with a trade retaliation of its own. His remarks come in the wake of India’s decision to halt the import of palm oil from Malaysia over Kuala Lampur’s criticism of New Delhi revoking the special status of Kashmir last August, as well as over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), passed last month.

“We are too small to take retaliatory action. We have to find ways and means to overcome that,” the Malaysian PM told reporters during an interaction in Langkawi, a resort island off the west coast of the country.

Notably, India, the world’s largest edible oil buyer, has been Malaysia’s top import market since 2014. Last year, it purchased 4.4 million tonnes of palm oil from Malaysia, accounting for 24% of all Malaysian palm oil exports. China and Pakistan were the second and third buyers respectively of Malaysian palm oil, with 2.4 million and 1.08 million tonnes respectively of palm oil purchased, as per a data by the Malaysian Palm Oil Council.

India is also the seventh-largest market for all Malaysian exports, while the former, in return, is India’s 17th largest export market.

Malaysia has been the only country, along with China, to have backed Pakistan in its attempts to internationalise Kashmir in the wake of India’s Article 370 move.

However, defending his country’s stance last week, Mahathir had said that ‘he would continue to speak out against the wrongdoings, even if it comes at Malaysia’s financial cost.’