Home

News

Top 10 countries with most expensive petrol; Cheapest will shock you; Where is India placed?

Top 10 countries with most expensive petrol; Cheapest will shock you; Where is India placed?

In Hong Kong, the price of one liter of petrol stands at $4.10.

The crisis of rising petrol and diesel prices has been resolved for the time being. (Representational image/File)

New Delhi: Crude oil prices have witnessed a massive surge following the conflict involving Iran. Several countries have significantly hiked petrol and diesel prices in the wake of this conflict. Pakistan is among these nations. In Pakistan, diesel prices have been raised by 54.9%, reaching 520.35 Pakistani Rupees ($1.88) per liter. Additionally, petrol prices have been increased by 42.7%, bringing the cost to 458.40 Pakistani Rupees per liter within the country. Read on to discover which countries have the most expensive petrol and where it is the cheapest.

Hong Kong Tops The List

Topping this list is Hong Kong, which imports 80% of its petroleum products from China. In Hong Kong, the price of one liter of petrol stands at $4.10. In comparison to Hong Kong, petrol prices in China are roughly one-third of those in Hong Kong. This is precisely why a large number of people travel to China specifically to refuel their vehicles. Due to the high cost of petrol in Hong Kong, many residents cannot afford to own private cars. In this city of 7.5 million people, only 8.4% of the population owns a car.

Most Expensive Petrol

Following Hong Kong, the second name on this list is Malawi, where you would have to spend $2.86 for a single liter of petrol. In the European nation of the Netherlands, the price of one liter of petrol is $2.74. This is followed by Denmark ($2.66), Singapore ($2.55), Germany ($2.42), Liechtenstein ($2.41), Albania ($2.39), Greece ($2.36), and Norway ($2.36).

In Delhi, the price of petrol is Rs 94.77 per liter, while diesel is priced at Rs 87.67 per liter.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Top 10 Countries With Most Expensive Petrol

Hong Kong $4.10

Malawi $2.86

Netherlands $2.74

Denmark $2.66

Singapore $2.55

Germany $2.42

Liechtenstein $2.41

Albania $2.39

Greece $2.36

Norway $2.36

Cheapest Petrol

The cheapest petrol in the world is found in Iran. In this war-torn country, the price of one liter of petrol is a mere $0.029. Iran ranks among the world’s top oil producers. Following Iran, the cheapest oil is found in Venezuela, where the price of petrol is $0.035 per liter. This country possesses the world’s largest oil reserves. Petrol is also quite inexpensive in Libya, Angola, Egypt, and Algeria.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.